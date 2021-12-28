There are three nations where British citizens can visit without having to take a covid test.

Due to the rapid spread of Omicron cases throughout the UK, dozens of nations have effectively prohibited UK nationals from entering them, while others have imposed further restrictions.

The French government announced earlier this month that all tourists, whether vaccinated or not, will be barred from entering the country.

German nationals are still allowed to travel from the United Kingdom to Germany, but they must first pass a negative test and then be quarantined for two weeks once they arrive.

However, for those looking for a vacation, the UK has been recognized as a “virus variant area” by Germany.

A growing number of countries are closing their borders to British tourists, with a handful of them effectively banning all foreign travel.

For those entering from the United Kingdom, other countries have enacted harsher regulations.

However, if you want to go, there are several areas that will welcome British citizens without any restrictions.

It’s worth repeating that all British visitors will be forced to do a PCR test upon their return to the UK, and you’ll need to isolate until you get the results.

These three nations now do not need British citizens to take a test or undergo quarantine:

The majority of visitors from the United Kingdom are free to enter Mexico, as the country is open to all travelers regardless of their vaccination status.

On arrival, passengers must fill out a Health Declaration Form and scan the QR code it creates.

Adults who have not been completely vaccinated may visit Costa Rice if they have proof of travel insurance that covers housing and medical expenses in the event of developing a disease. Covid-19.

Anyone under the age of 18 and fully vaccinated adults are exempt from the required insurance requirement in Costa Rica.

Travelers may be forced to provide proof of immunization to visit specific places between now and February 7, 2022.

Most visitors to El Salvador can enter without a negative test result and will not be subjected to quarantine upon arrival.

You do not need to be vaccinated, however it is recommended that travelers bring proof of immunization because it may be required for access to some events and locations.