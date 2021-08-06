There are thousands more unoccupied properties in Liverpool than in any other city.

According to current government estimates, more than 4,500 properties in Liverpool have remained vacant for at least six months.

That means there are more long-term unoccupied dwellings in the city than in any other council area in the North West.

Admiral discovered 4,631 unoccupied residences in its research via Freedom of Information requests.

The research also found that Liverpool’s unoccupied properties were worth a total of £602,030,000.

In total, 44,560 residences in the North West had been empty for at least six months, with a total worth of more than £7.33 billion.

The following are the top ten North West councils with the largest number of empty residences that have been vacant for at least six months:

Liverpool has a total of 4,631 unoccupied properties worth £602,030,000. Wirral has 2,231 vacant homes worth £368,115,000, while Sefton has 2,155 vacant properties worth £383,404,750. Cheshire East has a total of 2,002 unoccupied properties worth £470,470,000. Stockport has 1,879 unoccupied houses worth £438,746,500. With 1,769 unoccupied properties worth £208,742,000, Blackpool is the most expensive city in the UK. Bolton has a total of 1,689 empty properties worth £244,905,000. Cheshire West and Chester has 1,552 unoccupied houses worth £325,920,000. Manchester has 1,455 vacant houses worth £272,085,000, while Rochdale has 1,409 vacant properties worth £204,305,000.

“There are various reasons why a property, particularly a residential property, may be left empty; for example, an owner may not be able to let it, it may be subject to probate, or it may have been inherited and someone may not have the means to bring it back into use,” a council spokeswoman said.

“We have dedicated unoccupied houses teams at Liverpool City Council, and we’re committed to assisting owners in making the right decisions and providing advise on their properties. We also run a matchmaker program where we connect vacant property owners with developers and contractors who will acquire or renovate them.

“We know that long-term vacant houses can have a negative impact on a neighborhood. We encourage anyone who is worried about a vacant property to report it.

