There are ten Wayfair products that reviewers adore.

The proof is in the reviews and ratings when it comes to purchasing things on Wayfair. Wayfair customers, after all, have a lot to say about the things they buy. As every savvy shopper knows, the best method to figure out if something is right for you is to ask around.

That’s why we’re highlighting some of Wayfair’s most popular, highly rated, and consistently reviewed items. These are some of the best-reviewed and rated Wayfair products, ranging from kitchen and décor items to light fixtures and coffee tables. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Lockard Kitchen Island is a favorite among 10 Wayfair product reviewers.

What’s a kitchen island without some handy storage shelving? This utilitarian yet beautiful island, with its ability to store everything from pots and pans to cooking tools beneath the countertop, has received rave reviews. The Lockard Kitchen Island, which has a 4.4 rating and over 600 reviews, is a smart (and gorgeous!) solution for apartments or homes with small kitchens. “This island exceeded my expectations,” one Wayfair reviewer commented. If you can read and follow instructions, assembly is not difficult. It’s the perfect size for my small apartment. My hardwood floors and chocolate cabinets complemented the colors well. “Gave me the extra storage I needed.”

Wayfair has it for $275.99.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, 10-Speed

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer is a Wayfair favorite with a cult-like following. It boasts a whopping 4.9-star rating and a massive number of reviews—62,933 to be exact—the vast majority of them are positive. Bird of Paradise (seen above), Aqua Sky, azure blue, Contour Silver, Dried Rose, Pistachio, and 17 other colors are available for the best-selling KitchenAid mixer. “So beautiful!” exclaimed one Wayfair reviewer. It’s fantastic! Just the right amount of color in my kitchen.”

Wayfair has it for $429.99.

With Storage Imel Frame Coffee Table

To be honest, the Imel Frame Coffee Table With Storage appears to belong in a five-star hotel. It’s a desired, cherished Wayfair item that reviewers rave about, thanks to its novel design (and handy built-in shelf) and attractive gold base (made of stainless steel), which is why it has 4.8 stars and over 3,400 reviews. “Love this coffee table!” remarked one Wayfair.com reviewer. It’s stylish and. This is a condensed version of the information.