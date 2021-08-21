There are ten things to do in Liverpool this bank holiday weekend.

This year’s August Bank Holiday calendar in Liverpool is jam-packed with events.

Liverpool has all it needs to make the most of the three-day weekend, which is the penultimate bank holiday of 2021.

A variety of festivals, performances, and experiences will take place across the city next weekend.

The first ever dog show will be held at Liverpool ONE, with awards for the victors.

An all-day roof terrace dance, a yoga festival, and Liverpool’s first ever Rosé festival are among the events planned for the bank holiday weekend.

With only one week till the bank holiday weekend, it’s time to start planning.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 of the best events taking on across the city to help you stay on top of everything.

Brunch while standing up!

Next Saturday, Bierkeller will hold a fun-filled brunch with nonstop entertainment and limitless drinks. Stand up & Brunch! is billed as the “ultimate brunch party,” with 60 minutes of endless rum and DJ sets from a variety of club DJs.

Two hours of live comedy, featuring Ahir Shah and MC Jonathan Mayor, are also on the bill. Although the identity of the special guest has yet to be revealed, organizers have teased the mystery performance as “one of the most prominent comedians in the UK.”

Tickets are £33, and they can be purchased here.

Bierkeller is located at 6 Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool, L1 8LW.

Saturday, August 28th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Liverpool Rosé Festival is an annual event held in Liverpool.

Next weekend, Albert Dock will host Liverpool’s first ever Rosé festival. The two-day festival is the culmination of the dock’s summer marketing, British Seaside.

‘What better way to celebrate a bright August bank holiday than with a glass of cold Rosé, refreshing Frose, and a selection of excellent sundowner cocktails at the dock’s first Rosé Festival,’ according to the event organizers.

More information will be released later, but you can register your interest now.

L3 4AF, Royal Albert Dock

Saturday, August 28th, and Sunday, August 29th are the dates.

Disco at Mamasan Roof Terrace

On its top patio, Mamasan Restaurant & Bar will hold an all-day, all-night dance next weekend. Throughout the day, DJs like Derek Kaye, Platinum, and Black Light Disco will perform.

The three-story building. “The summary has come to an end.”