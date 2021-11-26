There are ten symptoms that many people overlook that could be a sign of cancer.

According to Macmillan Cancer Support, tens of thousands of patients missed cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic.

In comparison to pre-Covid levels, the organization believes that 47,600 fewer Britons have been diagnosed with the condition.

When the “backlog” of patients comes forward, Steven McIntosh, executive director of advocacy and communications at Macmillan Cancer Support, warns that the NHS will have a “uphill struggle.”

Prostate cancer diagnoses in England are 23% lower than expected, while multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer that starts from plasma cells, is down 14% and breast cancer is down 12%, according to the Mirror.

“Nearly two years into the pandemic, there is still a mountain of approximately 50,000 people who have not received a cancer diagnosis,” Mr McIntosh added.

“Cancer sufferers are locked in a system that lacks the capacity to treat them quickly enough, let alone cope with the thousands of people who have yet to come forward.”

“It’s never been more important to increase NHS capacity to treat and support everyone with cancer, so that people can get the critical treatment they need now and in the future.”

The organisation expresses “grave concern” over how cancer services would respond once individuals are diagnosed.

There are already hints that the “lost cases” are surfacing in droves.

“Throughout the pandemic, cancer has been a priority for the NHS, and diagnosis and treatment numbers have been back to pre-pandemic levels since the spring, with record numbers of people referred for examination over the last six months,” a spokeswoman for the NHS said.

“NHS personnel have continuously gone above and beyond to support and care for patients, with 95% of people beginning cancer treatment within 31 days during the epidemic.”

“It’s critical to stress that the NHS remains open and ready to help you, so those who are suffering cancer symptoms should come forward and be checked.”

Of course, having any of these symptoms does not necessarily mean you have cancer. However, it’s a good idea to speak with your doctor.

The indicators are as follows: “Summary finishes.” If you’ve been dieting or increasing your exercise levels, then you.