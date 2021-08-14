There are ten events in Liverpool this summer that you should not miss.

In the following weeks, there will be a wide range of events in Liverpool.

The calendar is jam-packed with unique events, with something for everyone.

Liverpool has it all, from drag acts and ABBA discos to comedy evenings and brunches.

This weekend, Liverpool Park will host a large food and film festival.

Some of the city’s most popular annual events, such as the Liverpool Theatre Festival, The Beatles Convention, and Positive Vibration, are also taking place.

To help you stay on top of things, we’ve compiled a list of 10 events going place across the city that you won’t want to miss.

Comedy Night at the Last Minute

The Entry Bar, one of Seel Street’s younger clubs, has announced that it will host its first ever comedy night in August.

Dean Aldridge will host ‘The Last Minute Comedy Night,’ which will include eight comedians. Alex Stringer, Jonny Brook, and Tom Furlong are among the performers.

Entry is free, but tables can be reserved for a £5 deposit per person via the bar’s Instagram page, which will be applied to your beverages bill on the night.

Seel Street, L1 4AU, The Entry Bar.

At 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17th.

Vivaldi and Mozart at Palm House: Candlelight Special Edition

In August, the Palm House at Sefton Park will hold two “candlelight performances.” Professional musicians will perform some of Vivaldi and Mozart’s classical classics in the Palm House, which will be lit by candlelight.

Feverup.com is hosting the performances, which will take place on two different nights in August. “Join our musicians for an exceptional blend of music and nature illuminated by candlelight,” the organizers added. Prepare to be carried away into the sky by these priceless works of art!”

The concerts will be held throughout September. Click here for additional information about the events.

L17 1AP, The Palm House, Sefton Park.

At various moments on Wednesday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 31.

Bingo Lingo is a fun game to play.

Bingo Lingo, a popular event, has announced a new residency at Camp and Furnace, adding to the venue’s stellar program of events. Bingo Lingo will be held on a number of occasions in the following months.

The event offers a unique way to play bingo, with an interactive experience that includes. “The summary has come to an end.”