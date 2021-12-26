There are ten activities to do between Christmas and New Year’s.

We’ve entered Chrimbo Limbo, the period between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when no one knows what day it is, what to do with oneself, or how to make the most of it.

Our sister site 2Chill has put up a list of 10 fun things to do while you’re in limbo to help you make the most of your bank holidays and squeeze in a few more memories before the end of 2021.

So you won’t have to watch Christmas movies, eat the same holiday buffet cuisine, or surf through interminable Boxing Day sales.

Here are some suggestions and ideas to assist you fill the void:

1. Dress warmly for a winter stroll

Going for a walk seems so simple. When it’s chilly and rainy outdoors, however, it can be difficult to summon the energy.