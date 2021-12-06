There are still tickets available for six Christmas events in Liverpool.

With just over three weeks till Christmas, there isn’t much time left to make holiday arrangements.

However, if you want to do something special in the run-up to Christmas, tickets for a series of Christmas events at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall are still available.

The much-loved city center structure is now decorated for the holidays, and its Christmas show will resume this weekend.

In Liverpool and beyond, the best Christmas festive afternoon teas

The festival kicks out on December 11 with the Rat Pack-inspired Swingin’ Christmas concert, which comprises songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Dean Martin.

Spirit of Christmas, with performances by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, returns for a series of dates in the run-up to Christmas, with performances by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir. Classic FM presenter John Suchet, the event’s emcee, will also perform seasonal readings.

Santa’s Countdown to Christmas performances create a festive atmosphere for children of all ages, along with holiday surprises and possibly a visit from Father Christmas himself.

There will also be two special Christmas Eve screenings of the holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life, which will be shown on the stage’s 1930s movie screen. The films will be preceded by an evocative prelude performed by organist Dave Nicholas.

After Christmas, there’s a New Year’s Eve party at the Philharmonic Hall to look forward to. Puttin’ On the Ritz is a tribute to the music of the Roaring Twenties and Fabulous Thirties.

Tickets are on sale for a performance of Handel’s Messiah on January 8 to round off the holiday season.

At 7.30 p.m. on December 11th.

At 7.30 p.m. on December 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, and 23.

On the 18th and 19th of December, at 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m., respectively.

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

New Year's Eve begins at 7.30 p.m.

Monday, January 8th, at 7 p.m.