There are stained glass windows and a living roof on the ‘coolest dog house ever.’

If it looked like this, you wouldn’t mind being in the doghouse.

"This is one of the coolest dog houses I've ever seen!"

When Bryce Langston, host and producer of Living Big in a Tiny House, saw the black-and-white dog house a couple created to complement their own house, he said something like this.

The “small tiny house” even includes stained glass windows and a living roof, according to Bryce, which adds to its luxury.

The home was built by Ziski and Ryan in Auckland, New Zealand, and Bryce was given a tour for a 20-minute episode on his YouTube channel, Living Big in a Tiny House, which has over four million subscribers.

As seen on Team Dogs, the couple has two gorgeous dogs who live in the dog house. The dogs are not allowed in Ziski and Ryan’s garden because they are both vegans who try to cultivate part of their own food.

“The dogs also enjoy gardening,” Ryan added. We got a handful of mash since Oliver decided to pull up the potatoes before they were ready, and we learned that we need to perform our gardening in a separate space.”

Bryce was informed about the dog home by Ziski. “It has a living roof, which we would have loved to have on this house but it was a little bit difficult to move so this was the next best option, and it also provides extremely wonderful insulation for them,” she explained.

“It has windows and is large enough for us and the dogs to relax in, which is fantastic. [The windows] are offcuts from our house, and the cladding on the outside is from a demolition yard.”

Bryce learned that the couple built the tiny house themselves, but that their only previous project was a raised garden planter, so they enlisted the help of the tiny house network and a few close friends with building experience.

Their home is 9 meters long, 3.1 meters broad, and 4.1 meters tall.

