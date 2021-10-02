There are six things you probably don’t know about Lord Street in Southport.

Southport’s history may be traced back to the late 1700s, when sea bathing became increasingly fashionable.

Southport appears very different today than it did a few of hundred years ago.

Although we are more likely to swim at Splash World than in the water, there are still lots of things to do and see in the town that attract visitors.

There are 13 things that only those who grew up in Southport are aware of.

Lord Street is the town’s main thoroughfare, surrounded with trees and adorned with its famous verandas.

The boulevard is one of Southport’s most well-known attractions, with its own distinct design.

Lord Street is an excellent spot to spend a day, with shops, restaurants, and lush gardens.

However, there are a few interesting facts about the boulevard that you may not be aware of.

In September of 1964, architect John Poulson unveiled his proposals for the reconstruction of Southport town centre.

The 100-year-old Southport Town Hall, as well as Broadbents, the Atkinson Art Gallery and Library, the Cambridge Hall, and several stores that were in the way, would have been demolished, and a new shopping centre would have been created in their stead.

The “imaginative blueprint for Southport’s future” was backed by the Lib-Lab town council in the early 1960s, but was swept away when the Conservatives came to power in 1965, according to the Southport Visiter.

Colin Brown, a reporter for the Visitor’s Municipal Affairs section, wondered aloud, “Could this have been our biggest mistake?”

Napoleon III, the future Emperor of France, stayed in rooms immediately off Lord Street in 1846.

The street is said to be the inspiration for Paris’s tree-lined boulevards.

Napoleon III oversaw the restoration of the French capital from 1854 until 1870.

The city’s medieval core was dismantled and replaced with vast tree-lined boulevards, covered walkways, and arcades, similar to those found on Lord Street in Southport.

The London Evening Standard named Southport as one of its recommended mini break sites for Summer 2021 earlier this year.

“Incredibly, the Parisian-looking sweep of Lord Street in Southport served as an inspiration for a young Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte,” the report stated.

“The future Napoléon ll is staying here as a young man.”

