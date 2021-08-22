There are six postcodes in Liverpool where the buy-to-let boom is driving up housing prices.

Although the stamp duty vacation has ended, Liverpool’s property bubble shows no signs of slowing down.

Property in Liverpool is in high demand, with many people having to pay considerably above the asking price. Buyers and sellers will have been well aware of this.

The coronavirus outbreak has simply fueled the fire, prompting many families to reconsider where they want to live and how much indoor and outdoor space they require.

Purplebricks recently designated two Liverpool postcodes as the “most in demand regions” to live in the UK, according to The Washington Newsday.

Buyers were keen to get their hands on property in L17 and L18, and Liverpool was at the top of Purplebricks’ search rankings in July 2021.

Property is currently being snapped up nearly as soon as they hit the market, although one home location appears to have fared better than others since the pandemic.

The buy-to-let industry is still experiencing a’mini-boom,’ and as a result of the increased demand from investors, prices have risen in a number of places.

We chatted with Cathy Sutton, associate director at Sutton Kersh, about the buy-to-let ‘mini-boom’ and the kind of homes that investors are interested in.

Sutton Kersh hosts monthly auctions, with the majority of the business coming from landlords and investors both locally and internationally.

The auction company has had a particularly busy start to the year, taking in more than £50 million in just four auctions, with a success rate of 90%.

“This has been our busiest year,” Cathy told The Washington Newsday. House prices have exploded in the first four actions, and it’s insane.

“I’m not sure why; I don’t believe stamp duty has had any impact, and interest rates are still quite low.” Liverpool is a fast-growing city, and the buy-to-let market is still thriving.

"I believe that purchasers' attitudes have shifted significantly. They are unquestionably paying more."