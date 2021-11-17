There are six different ways to automatically qualify for the Blue Badge program.

The Blue Badge system provides special parking spaces to persons with significant mobility issues who have trouble accessing public transportation.

The scheme is also open to those with a concealed condition such as dementia, autism, or Parkinson’s Disease.

It can assist you in finding a parking spot close to your location, whether you are a passenger or a driver.

Visitors to Spain should be aware of a warning from the Foreign Office regarding their passports.

In England, a Blue Badge can cost up to £10 and can last up to three years.

Blue Badge applications are processed and the price is established by your local council, which normally makes a decision within 12 weeks.

If you are aged 3 or older and at least one of the following applies, you are immediately eligible for a Blue Badge in England.

The mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance is paid at a greater rate to you (DLA)

You earn a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) because you can’t walk more than 50 meters (a score of 8 or more on the mobility component’s’moving around’ activity).

You are registered as a blind person (severely sight impaired)

A War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement is paid to you.

You have been certified as having a permanent and major impairment that causes inability to walk or very significant difficulties in walking and have received a lump sum payment within tariff levels 1 to 8 of the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces (Compensation) Scheme.

You are eligible for PIP’s mobility component and have received 10 points for description E under the ‘planning and following journeys’ activity, based on the fact that you are unable to travel because it would cause you severe psychological anguish.

If one or more of the following apply to you, you may be eligible for a badge:

You are unable to walk at all.

You cannot walk without the assistance of another person or the use of mobility aids.

Walking is detrimental to your health and safety if you find it difficult to walk owing to pain, breathlessness, or the time it takes.

You have a terminal condition that prevents you from walking or makes it difficult for you to walk, and you have a DS1500 formy.

You have a significant disability in both arms and drive on a regular basis, but you are unable to use pay-and-display parking meters.

“Summary ends” if you have a child under the age of three who has a medical issue.