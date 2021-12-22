There are seven Omicron indications that you should never overlook.

Experts are warning people not to disregard a series of symptoms as the UK government contemplates more restrictions in the wake of the outbreak of the new Omicron variety.

With so many winter bugs circulating, distinguishing between a cold and this new strain can be tough.

As the number of coronavirus infections rises, consumers must ensure that their colds aren’t genuinely coronavirus-related.

Beyond the three typical signs, the government has never updated its recommendations on covid symptoms (high temperature, a loss or change to smell or taste, and a new and continuous cough).

However, researchers from the ZOE app, which is conducting the world’s largest Covid-19 trial, have detected a variety of generally mild, cold-like symptoms.

ZOE data scientists analyzed symptom data from positive cases collected using the most recent data from London, where Omicron prevalence is higher than in other parts of the UK.

The following were the top five symptoms:

a stuffy nose

FatigueHeadache (mild or severe)

Sneezing

Throat irritation

Symptoms such as loss of appetite and brain fog have also been noted.

Professor Tim Spector of the ZOE app advises anyone who is suffering any of these symptoms to get tested and avoid social contact until they are certain it is not covid.

It can be difficult to distinguish between Covid and a cold because many of the symptoms are similar.

Last week, Prof Spector appeared on ITV’s This Morning to clear up any misunderstandings.

“Many people – probably up to half of instances – go unnoticed because they basically have symptoms that are extremely cold-like,” he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“So headache, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing – and loss of smell or taste is the only one that makes the top five.”

“We’re now seeing that fever is at the bottom of the list of what we’re experiencing right now. Shortness of breath or a prolonged cough are more rarer symptoms.

“It’s a combination of circumstances, but we have to confront the truth that the majority of patients using Covid are experiencing cold-like symptoms.”