There are seven easy methods to save £2,300 before the holidays.

Christmas will be here before we know it, but there’s still time to save tens of thousands of dollars before the big day.

Joseph Seager, a 35-year-old money blogger who lives in Lancashire with his wife and three children, has revealed seven best strategies for making your bank account look healthier in the run-up to the holidays.

According to Mirror Online, if you follow his advise, you may end yourself £2,300 richer.

There are still 16 weeks until Christmas Day, so there is still time to make some financial adjustments.

“There is still plenty of time to save money for the holiday season,” Joseph, who writes for thriftychap.com and moneysavingsuperhero.com, added.

“You may save hundreds of pounds a month by employing some of the following money-saving tips, from switching energy suppliers to lowering your subscriptions, to put away for gifts and festive meals for the family.”

Take the “Downshift Challenge,” where you switch branded goods for cheaper, supermarket-owned alternatives, and you may save up to 30% on your grocery bill.

Joseph claims that by downshifting his shop for his family of five, he has saved £50 every week, totaling £800 in 16 weeks.

If you spend £100 each week on food, you will save £30 every week, totaling £480 over 16 weeks.

If you stick to the substituted foods and lower-cost brands, you may save more than £1,500 over the course of a year.

You don’t have to wait until Spring to declutter; in fact, if you’re on a budget, now might be the best time.

According to research, the average home owns over £1,500 worth of unwanted items, so selling a third of that might get you £500 in time for Christmas.

To sell your items, Joseph suggests using fee-free services like Facebook Marketplace.

Every item you sell on eBay is subject to a 12.8 percent cost and a 30p transaction fee, whereas Etsy charges a $0.20 (£0.14) listing fee and a 5% transaction fee.

It's all too easy to lose track of your subscription services, but if you're paying for something you're not utilizing, you're wasting your money.