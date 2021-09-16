There are serious worries about the ‘harmful’ emissions produced by taxis.

Last night, it was stated that pollution created by taxis and private hire automobiles is unsustainable and must be addressed.

After last night’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Regulatory and General Purposes Committee asked officers to look into the issue, a report on how to fix the environmental concern will be issued.

“The operation of taxis and private hire vehicles does contribute to the emission of dangerous exhaust pollutants including as particulates (soot), volatile organic compounds, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, ozone, lead, and different oxides of nitrogen,” according to a council report.

“There are health and safety issues for Wirral residents,” Cllr Bird said, explaining what she hoped to happen. The current condition is unsustainable.

“I am hoping that a report on a strong strategy for a just transition to low-emission vehicles can be presented to this committee this municipal year, in full engagement with the taxi trade and with support for taxi drivers.”

Conservative David Burgess-Joyce, on the other hand, warned of the unforeseen repercussions of the switch to green taxis.

“We simply need to be very, very careful not to chuck cabs out because of the green agenda,” Cllr Burgess-Joyce added. They are public transportation, and people rely on them, including the old and crippled.

“While I would like to ensure that we do not have rusted-out old automobiles cranking out god knows what, I recognize that this is not going to be the case, at least not for the foreseeable future.

“We need a strategy that considers both the demands of taxi drivers and our own.”

Cllr Andrew Hodson, a Tory, said the council needed to be attentive to environmental issues as well as taxi drivers’ livelihoods.

He went on to say that getting from the lower sections of the town to the upper regions of the town can be problematic in his own ward of Heswall. This time, disabled persons were included, some of whom rely on taxis.

Nobody was urging the council to do anything to make life difficult for the elderly or vulnerable, according to Labour’s Christine Spriggs.

Instead, she advised councillors to collaborate in order to avoid complacency.