There are plans to speed up the administration of Covid 19 booster vaccines to patients.

Ministers and scientists are allegedly discussing proposals to reduce the time between a second dose of Covid-19 vaccination and a booster from six to five months.

Boris Johnson called the interval between dosages a “very critical element,” emphasizing the necessity to “keep going as fast as possible” when it came to administering booster shots.

A publicity blitz will be started to persuade people to get booster doses, which ministers hope will improve demand, which has so far fallen short of the initial vaccine campaign’s excitement.

The time interval between doses, according to government officials and ministers, is a subject for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s specialists (JCVI).

“Does it really matter whether someone gets their booster vaccination after five months when it’s only nine weeks till the Christmas holidays?” former health secretary Jeremy Hunt asked.

Shouldn’t we look into whether that decision may be made more flexible so that more folks can have their booster shots sooner?”

“The JCVI have offered the advise that it should be a minimum of six months following the second jab,” vaccines minister Maggie Throup said.

“On the subject of timing,” the Prime Minister remarked during a visit to Northern Ireland, “all I will say is I think we just need to keep working as fast as we can.”

Mr Johnson emphasized that, unlike in the early stages of the vaccination deployment, there were no issues with dose supply; rather, “it’s a demand issue.”

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced a record 234,000 booster vaccine orders, indicating that demand may be increasing.

“Getting your booster as soon as it is available is critical to keeping you safe from Covid-19 this winter,” he said. “I strongly advise everyone to book theirs as soon as they become available.” After a trial, Pfizer and BioNTech stated that a booster shot of the vaccine they produced has a tremendous effect.

When compared to individuals who had the first two jabs, a booster dosage provided to them showed a relative vaccination efficacy of 95.6 percent.