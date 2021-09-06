There are over 1,000 Covid instances in Wirral, despite a considerable disparity.

In the most recent week, Wirral recorded over 1,000 Covid-19 infections, with a huge disparity in the virus’s frequency across the borough.

There were 1,004 coronavirus cases in Wirral in the week ending August 31, a rate of 310 per 100,000.

This is a little increase from the previous week’s rate of 307 per 100,000, which had 994 cases.

After a spike in July, when it surpassed 500 per 100,000, the borough’s infection rate has been rather constant for several weeks.

While the current incidence of infection, which hovers around 300 per 100,000, is significant, it is well below the virus’s peak in early January, when Wirral’s infection rate soared to over 980 per 100,000.

The location of people becoming infected with Covid-19 in Wirral is perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of the borough’s Covid-19 statistics.

In the seven days leading up to August 31, nine of Wirral’s ten most infected council wards were in the borough’s east.

The most cases were found in Liscard (64), followed by Rock Ferry (57), Eastham (54) and Wallasey (54). (54).

Upton, one of Wirral’s 22 wards, was the only one in the west of the borough to make the top ten.

Heswall, Moreton West and Saughall Massie, Greasby, Frankby and Irby, Pensby and Thingwall, and West Kirby and Thurstaston, on the other hand, are five of the seven wards in the borough with the fewest cases.

The east/west divide in Wirral’s viral experience has been visible throughout the pandemic, but it looks to be more pronounced than ever at the time.

The success of the vaccination rollout, which has ensured that the virus’s relatively high frequency in Wirral has had a significantly smaller impact on hospitals than previous rounds, is something the entire borough can be grateful for.

On August 31, 37 persons were being treated for Covid-19 in Wirral hospitals, a figure that has remained relatively consistent, whereas on January 22, 279 coronavirus patients were being treated in the borough’s hospitals.