There are only a few days left for parents to secure secondary school spots for 2022.

Parents and carers have only a few days left to apply for school seats for their ten and eleven-year-old children.

The deadline for school applications for children starting secondary school in September 2022 is October 31.

When the school year began in September, all guardians of year six students should have received letters from local councils informing them of the whole application process.

Parents can apply for up to three schools of their choice, either online through their local council’s website or by mail.

To find your local council website, click to this link and type in your postcode.

Signed-for or special delivery services should be used to return postal applications.

According to the government’s website: “Admission standards are used by all schools to determine which students are accepted. These are usually set by the school or the local government.” Priority may be given to students who: live close to the school; have a brother or sister who is already enrolled at the school; or belong to a specific religion (for faith schools) who have passed an entrance examination (for selective schools, for example grammar schools) who attended a specific primary school (a ‘feeder school’) who are qualified for the pupil premium or the service pupil premium because their parent worked at the school for at least two years On March 3, 2022, parents can expect to hear back about their choices.

On this day, parents who applied online will receive offers via email, while those who applied by mail will receive offers via letter.

If your kid is not offered a place at the school of your choice, you have the right to appeal.

The primary school admissions deadline is not until January 15, 2022, so parents of younger children who are due to start primary school have a little more time to apply.