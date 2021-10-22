‘There are no words to express my shock and sadness,’ Alec Baldwin said of the shooting incident.

On Friday, actor Alec Baldwin broke his silence about cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death by accident, stating on Twitter that “[t]here are no words to communicate my horror and sadness.”

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin allegedly shot a pretend gun on the New Mexico set of the Western film Rust on Thursday, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s writer/director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin, 63, was seen outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Thursday after the incident, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. He appeared “distraught and in tears while on the phone,” according to the publication. The production of Rust has been halted, and the event is being investigated by Santa Fe law enforcement. Investigators questioned Baldwin before releasing him. There have been no charges filed in connection with the accident.

1-There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish over the horrible accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and a colleague whom we greatly liked. I'm completely working with the police inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, and— October 22, 2021 AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin)