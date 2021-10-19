There are no new districts in Texas where blacks and Latinos account for more than half of the population.

Despite the fact that people of color have accounted for more than nine out of ten new residents in Texas in the last decade, the newly divided map added no new districts where Black or Latino voters make up more than 50% of the population, according to the Associated Press.

Despite Democratic opposition, Texas Republicans adopted the new map late Monday, despite Democrats’ complaints about the speed of the redistricting process, the lack of time for public participation, and the reduction of so-called minority opportunity districts.

Despite the fact that the Latino community has driven much of Texas’ growth since the previous census, the new map, devised by Republican state Senator Joan Huffman, cuts the number of opportunity districts for Latino voters from eight to seven.

“We are doing a disservice to the people of Texas by passing this congressional map,” Democratic state Representative Rafael Anchia told the chamber moments before the map’s final vote.

Huffman told other senators that the district boundaries were “designed blind to race” and that her legal staff double-checked the map’s plan to ensure it complied with the Voting Rights Act. According to the Associated Press, Governor Greg Abbott is poised to give final approval to the map modifications.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Before Republican lawmakers finished their work on Monday, civil rights organizations including the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund filed a lawsuit. Despite the fact that Latinos have made up half of Texas’ 4 million new residents in the previous decade, the complaint claims that Republican mapmakers undermined minority voters’ political power by not designing any new districts where Latino citizens hold a majority.

Abbott’s office has yet to react to a request for comment.

Republicans have claimed that they followed the rules in defending the maps, which they say will help them maintain their tenuous hold on Texas by drawing more GOP-leaning voters into suburban districts where Democrats have made gains in previous years.

For decades, Texas has been dragged into court over voting maps, with a federal court ruling in 2017 finding that a Republican-designed plan was drawn to intentionally discriminate against minority voters. However, two years later, the same court ruled that there was insufficient grounds to reintroduce Texas under federal supervision before modifying voting rules or. This is a condensed version of the information.