There are nine simple methods to save money in January and throughout the rest of 2022.

With the rising cost of living and the high cost of Christmas, many of us are looking for ways to save money as the New Year approaches.

We could all use some financial motivation to help us save money where we can, and there are some simple methods to do so.

There are a variety of strategies to enhance your bank account, ranging from savings to perks to simply cleaning out your cupboards.

We’ve compiled a list of helpful hints below.

It’s a popular fallacy that benefits are only accessible if you’re unemployed, but with the cost of living growing all the time, it’s crucial to know what you’re entitled to.

Money Saving Expert has a benefits calculator that can show you if you’re missing out on anything you’re eligible for.

Because interest rates are so low, it pays to shop around for the best savings account.

MoneySavingExpert reports that the best easy-access account right now is with Investec, which pays just 0.71 percent interest.

Secure Trust Bank offers 1.1 percent interest on notice accounts, but you must give 120 days notice if you want to withdraw your money.

If you put your money in for a year with Zopa Bank, you’ll get 1.37 percent, and if you put it in for five years with Secure Trust Bank, you’ll gain 2.1 percent.

Regular savings account offers are also worth looking into.

Nationwide gives 2% interest and allows you to save up to £200 per month, whilst NatWest and RBS offer 3.04 percent but only up to £50 per month.

Switching to supermarkets’ own versions of our favorite brands can save shoppers up to a third on food costs.

While switching your entire basket to no-frills options may be too much for some, just a few changes could help you save money.

Because some supermarkets’ own brands are better than others, it’s a good idea to shop around and keep track of which ones are the best.

There are hundreds of stations, but there's still nothing to watch?

