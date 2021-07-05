There are nine sex offenders in St Helens that every parent should be aware of.

Abuse and exploitation of vulnerable youngsters by predators has upset ECHO readers thus far this year.

A slew of horrible instances involving St Helens have been brought before our courts in the last six months, ranging from young children who were targeted online to victims who were preyed upon in person.

Their crimes appalled readers when they were initially disclosed, from using popular video games to seduce children to terrible threats and abuse.

This type of abuse can have a long-term and severe impact on the victims and others around them.

We’ve compiled a list of some of these men and their crimes linked to St Helens to help parents and guardians understand how predators can target and groom youngsters, typically using social media and online platforms.

David Bradbury and William Gamble, Nos. 1 and 2

A pair who raped a little child afterwards gave his mother money.

Before promising to pay the small boy’s mother £30, David Bradbury, 55, would videotape the awful torture perpetrated by William Gamble, 65.

Their heinous deeds were only revealed because they shared an image of child abuse on Facebook that did not involve the same boy.

When police raided their home in St Helens, they uncovered the gruesome photos and films in which Bradbury encouraged Gamble to harm the youngster.

They also discovered toys, candy, and games that they planned to employ to groom the youngster.

“You started on a process of grooming and sexually abusive behavior,” Judge Rachel Smith stated.

The couple allegedly “exploited” and groomed the youngster before Gamble committed “physical acts” of abuse while Bradbury filmed them, occasionally engaging in physical torture.

Both Gamble and Bradbury were arrested on October 26 of last year, after the real scope of their crimes was revealed when an indecent image, not of this child, was posted to Facebook.

On devices confiscated at the men’s residence on Pigot Street, officers discovered 14 category A photographs, which are the most heinous and include child rape, four category B images, and three category C images, in total. The summary comes to a close.