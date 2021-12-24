There are nine holiday meals and drinks that can kill your pet.

We frequently give our pets special snacks and leftovers from the holiday celebrations throughout the Christmas season.

However, several Christmas delicacies might be poisonous to pets, resulting in an unplanned trip to the veterinarian.

Animal charity Blue Cross has teamed up with the Veterinary Poisons Information Service to put together a list of risky things not to feed your pets this Christmas to protect their safety.

Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders’ most memorable Christmas soap scenes

Chocolate includes theobromine, a toxin that is poisonous to dogs and cats.

The chemical can harm the heart, nervous system, and digestive system, with the severity of poisoning varying based on the amount and type of chocolate consumed.

White chocolate poses a minimal danger since it includes very little theobromine, whereas dark chocolate, cocoa powder, and cocoa beans pose a high risk because they contain a significant amount of the chemical.

Symptoms normally occur within 2-4 hours, although they might take up to 24 hours to appear.

Diarrhoea, vomiting, drinking more than usual, being abnormally aroused and restless, and a hurting tummy are some of the initial indicators.

Chocolate poisoning can cause heart failure, unconsciousness, and even death in the most severe cases.

Dogs and cats are poisoned by grapes and their dried products, currants, sultanas, and raisins.

Even a tiny amount can result in serious renal failure.

Chocolate-coated raisins, on the other hand, pose an added danger of chocolate poisoning.

The Allium family includes onions, garlic, chives, and leeks, which are deadly to both dogs and cats.

Garlic, whether raw or cooked, is thought to be five times more poisonous to animals than onions.

Initially, vomiting and diarrhoea may occur, but the main impact is destruction to red blood cells, which leads to anemia.

Alcohol is hazardous to many domestic animals.

The animal becomes drowsy and clumsy, eventually losing consciousness, succumbing to respiratory failure, and maybe dying.

It’s critical to clean up any spills as soon as possible.

In dogs, macadamia nuts can produce drowsiness, elevated body temperature, tremor, lameness, and stiffness.

If there is any food left over from Christmas, make sure it is properly disposed of and out of reach of your four-legged buddy.

Ingredients aren’t the only thing that can be found in the dish. “The summary has come to an end.”