There are nine changes to driving laws that you should be aware of.

Motorists should be aware of nine new driving laws that could result in a fine or points on their license if they are broken.

Several laws were revised and added throughout the pandemic.

Due to the travel limitations and limited road use during the three lockdowns, vehicles may have missed them.

The teen who died in the car accident “lived life on his own terms.”

Mobile phone use, 20mph speed restrictions, and a number of green projects are among the changes.

“With lockdown restrictions finally lessening, more of us are returning to the roads, so it’s crucial that we’re informed of revisions to driving legislation that have gone into effect in the last year,” said Alex Kindred, the company’s vehicle insurance expert.

“However, with so much going on in the last 18 months, it’s easy to miss these upgrades, and getting back into the driver’s seat might be difficult, especially if you haven’t driven in a while. So, in this guide, we’ve compiled all of the new and revised motoring legislation to help you avoid fines and safely enjoy getting back behind the wheel this summer.”

According to WalesOnline, the following driving regulations have changed:

On smart highways, stricter laws are in place.

Over the last few years, safety advocates have been debating the merits of smart highways.

The issue is that the hard shoulder is being used as a running lane. Because it is being used in this manner, there is no designated space for drivers to pull into in the event of an emergency.

Highways England has made modifications to the Highway Code, making driving in a lane designated with a red X illegal.

A complete list of smart highways can be found here. J6a-10; J10-13; J16-13; J19-16; J23a-24; J24-25; J25-28; J28-31; J32-35a; J39-42; J31-32; J39-42; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J31-32; J J2-4a; J3-12; J19-20 J4a-6; J15-17 J2 – 4; J4-5; J5-8; J8-10a; J10a-11a; J2-4a; J3-12; J19-20 J4a-6; J15-17 J2 – 4; J4-5; J5-8; J8-10a; J10a-11a; J10a-11a J10a-13; J13-15; J16-19 J3-5; J4-5; J5-7 J10a-13; J13-15; J16-19 J3-5; J4-5; J5-7 J8-10 J2-3; J5-6/7; J7-10; J10-16; J16-23; J23-27; J27-30 4-11 J3a-7; J7-9 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J8-18 J J10-12; J18-20; J25-26; J25-30; J28-29; J10-12; J18-20; J25-26; J25-30; J28-29; J10-12; J

The red X indicates that a car has broken down on the hard shoulder, and drivers should avoid driving in this area.

They also unveiled their ‘go left’ campaign, which includes instructions on how to proceed. “The summary has come to an end.”