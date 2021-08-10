There are more than 120 great paying Aldi jobs available.

Aldi has announced that between now and Christmas, it would be hiring 128 new employees for its Merseyside locations.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is hiring employees with various levels of expertise to work in its stores across the region, with salaries up to £47,000 on offer.

The German-owned retailer is hiring for a variety of positions, including apprenticeships and part-time jobs such as stock assistant and caretaker, as well as store management opportunities.

Aldi store employees can earn up to £10.57 an hour nationally and £11.32 an hour within the M25, with breaks paid by the grocer. Managerial opportunities, caretakers and cleaners, as well as store apprentices, will be available in the future.

Westpoint, St Helens, Gateacre, and Netherton are among the Merseyside stores which Aldi is looking to hire.

Aldi UK’s recruitment director has stated that it is an exciting time to join the firm.

“We’re looking for ambitious and hardworking individuals to join our team at locations around Merseyside as we continue to grow,” Kelly Stokes said.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new hires looking for their first job to more seasoned team managers looking for a new challenge.

“At Aldi, our incredible colleagues are at the heart of all we do and continue to be one of the most important factors in our success. We’re excited to welcome our newest members to the team.”