There are long lines outside the new Home Bargains store in Merseyside, which opened today.

The low-cost retailer, which was started by Tom Morris in Liverpool in 1976, has opened a new store on Stephenson Way, close off the Formby motorway, on the former Homebase site.

The Home Bargains grey paneling has been installed throughout the two-acre site.

All of the current Home Bargains brands will be available, including homewares, health and beauty needs, sweets, snacks and beverages, as well as fresh and frozen food.

GardenWorld at Home Bargains, the new store’s own garden centre, is scheduled to sell a variety of plants, soils, and garden décor.

The store will create 121 new employment, with a further 13 positions being filled by employees who are transferring from existing stores in the area.

“It’s a big honor to be opening our new Formby store this weekend, and something that I’m quite proud of,” said Graham Wallace, the new Formby store manager.

“I began my Home Bargains career in our Kirkby shop in 2009 and have never looked back. Helping to open the new Stephenson Way shop, on the other hand, will be a big accomplishment for both myself and my incredible team.”

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.