There are four iconic pubs for sale in Merseyside.

Pubs have always been at the core of neighborhood life.

The proprietors and bartenders know what’s going on in cities and villages all around the country.

However, there comes a time when landlords must hand over the reins and welcome a new generation of publicans.

On a historic site, a ‘Gothic cottage’ from the 1800s is for sale.

Several royal-themed taverns are currently on the market in Merseyside.

Their prices vary, but they’re all in the hundreds of thousands of pounds.

If you have some free cash, consider becoming the next owner of one of these legendary pubs, where you can listen to local gossip and personal concerns while pouring the perfect pint.

The former Coronation Hotel on King Street in the heart of Southport is on the market for £450,000 plus VAT after decades as a pub.

Fitton Estates is marketing the property as a “conversion development opportunity,” with planning permission for a change of use.

The downstairs bar and leisure space, which includes dining areas and lounges with a capacity of 70 people, will be kept.

A completely new self-contained shop unit will join it.

The living quarters on the second floor can be converted from a four-bedroom flat to ten self-contained studios and apartments.

This freestanding, two-story tavern in Formby’s southeast corner is in a “sought after affluent neighbourhood.”

Estate brokers Everard Cole are marketing it as a “development opportunity” worth more than half a million pounds.

The Royal can seat over 100 people in its two trade rooms, with fixed perimeter seating and a selection of stools and seats.

It has a commercial kitchen and a pool area, as well as a 40-car parking lot, a beer garden, and a paved space for drinking in the front.

A three-bedroom apartment is located upstairs.

On the junction of Knowsley Road and Gray Street in Bootle, this three-story stone structure with pitched slate roofs is in a “densely populated area.”

Everard Cole advertises the Queens Hotel, which is on the sale for £325,000, as having “expansion potential.”

A pool table is available in the “typical two-roomed tavern with a central bar.” “The summary has come to an end.”