There are four distinct experiences that can only be found in Leeds.

From the sights and sounds to the history, stories and tastes to uncover on your visit, here are the top four experiences that you won’t find anywhere else in Leeds, all packed with activity and originality.

Kirkgate Market, Europe’s largest covered market, would seem like the spot to do your weekly shopping. You’d be correct, because traditional greengrocers, butchers, and fishmongers are fantastic. At The Owl, however, you can enjoy a Michelin-starred gourmet supper with absolutely outstanding cookery.

Opera North, one of the only national opera companies outside of London, is based in Leeds.

Their work is known for being daring, original, and rooted in the north, and it spans the classic operatic canon as well as works by current composers and writers.

There are numerous options to get out and about in Leeds, including walking tours and trails for people of all ages and abilities.

The Leeds Owl Trail is one of the most distinctive, winding its way around the city while witnessing 25 feathery friends roosting in the rafters of Leeds’ rich and historic architecture; it’s a great way to spend a day.

If the notion of visiting a typical art gallery doesn’t appeal to you, the street art culture in Leeds may be just what you’re looking for.

Athena Rising, the UK’s tallest street art installation, which stands over New Station Street and tops the Statue of Liberty, is a fantastic place to start. On the banks of the River Aire, there’s also artist Anthony Burrill’s new piece, You & Me, Me & You.

The Leeds Street Art Trail has them all, plus more.