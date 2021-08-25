There are five telltale symptoms that your house is crumbling around you.

Homeowners are being warned to be on the lookout for symptoms that their home is deteriorating, such as uneven floors and jammed windows.

Natural ground movement can pose a serious threat to properties, leaving owners with large expenditures if problems are not addressed quickly.

Structural Repairs, a home remodeling company, has highlighted the five most prevalent symptoms that your home may have a subsidence or settlement problem.

“Subsidence and settlement problems impact thousands of houses across the UK, and they can leave owners with a big unexpected bill, or perhaps have to demolish the building entirely,” said Calum Weeks, project manager at Structural Repairs.

“It can even reduce the value of your home by up to 20%, so it’s a concern that many of us should be aware of.

“Many times, by the time residents identify evidence of damage, the building’s structural integrity has already been compromised.

“Small things like cracks in the wall or windows and doors that don’t close properly can be early signs that your home is gradually subsiding or settling.

“The sooner you notice indicators of structural damage, the easier it will be to repair them, and quick action may save you thousands of pounds.”

Subsidence is the sudden or slow downward settlement of a structure, which affects about 3% of homes in the UK.

It happens when the ground beneath a structure begins to sink, dragging the structure down with it.

It can happen when the earth loses moisture and shrinks, which might happen after a lengthy period of dry weather. Large tree root systems near the property might also cause significant problems.

Experts at the British Geological Survey warned in May that, as a result of global warming, the problem will grow more widespread, affecting 6.5 percent of buildings by 2030 and 11 percent by 2070.

Meanwhile, settlement is a problem that affects all buildings and structures, even freshly constructed homes, as the ground compresses beneath the weight of the structure on top.

While settlement isn’t normally considered as catastrophic as subsidence, it can nonetheless result in damage such as cracks. “The summary has come to an end.”