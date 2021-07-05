There are five Merseyside houses for sale on which you won’t have to pay stamp duty.

Due to changes in stamp duty, buyers now have to pay tax on homes worth more than £250,000.

The property tax had been fixed at £500,000 for the previous year, but on Friday, July 1, it was decreased to £250,000.

The reforms imply that any property between £250,000 and £925,000 will be subject to a 5% tax.

For sale is a ‘beautiful’ house with an added income potential of £8,000 per year.

Further adjustments will take effect in October, when buyers will be required to pay a 2% stamp tax on homes priced between £125,000 and £250,000.

Estate agents on the internet Purple Bricks has now featured five homes in Liverpool, all of which are under £250,000. The homes, which can be found all across the city, are a good combination of old and new.

A two-bedroom terraced house built in the nineteenth century on Belle Vale Road is ideal for buyers seeking a period feel.

Offers in excess of £240,000 are welcome for the house, which is close to Woolton Village.

“Built in 1872, this delightful grade II character cottage radiates character and charm,” stated Jenny Collings, Purplebricks’ Local Property Expert. It’s in a desirable L25 location, close to Gateacre Village and Woolton.

“The house features two large reception rooms, a modern kitchen, off-street parking, and a large garden, which is ideal for relaxing and entertaining guests in the summer.”

The family home sized house on Anfield Road is expected to receive offers in the region of £230,000.

The sellers are pleased of the home’s outstanding location, which is within easy walking distance of Goodison Park and Anfield in the heart of north Liverpool.

“This house is in an outstanding location, with fantastic transport links, a short commute to the city centre, and just two minutes from Anfield football stadium,” said Purplebricks Local Property Expert Tim Shackell.

“With five bedrooms and three reception spaces, the house is ideal for a growing family.”

This two-bedroom semi on Knowsley’s St Andrews Drive is expected to get offers in the region of £140,000.

“This is a very sought after estate, with larger detached properties selling for £230-250k,” said Ian Lyness, Purplebricks’ Local Property Expert. The location is great for first-time visitors. The summary comes to a close.