There are five frequent symptoms that fully vaccinated people should be aware of.

New data has been provided to demonstrate the five most common symptoms of covid, which is on the rise among Brits who have been doubly vaccinated.

According to the Test and Trace app, there was a 6% spike in covid instances in England last week, the first time an increase has been observed since mid-July.

According to The Mirror, 190,508 people tested positive between August 5 and 11.

Runny nose, headache, loss of smell, sneezing, and a sore throat are the most prevalent among those who have been fully vaccinated, according to the ZOE Symptom Study App, which is an app that allows individuals to register daily symptoms.

Professor Tim Spector, a scientist, said: “Cases are likely to remain high for the next few weeks, if not months.”

“This indicates that you are at a greater risk of infection.

“Even if you’ve been double-vaccinated, it’s critical to keep an eye out for any new symptoms because we’ve seen that the longer it takes between vaccinations, the less effective these vaccines become.”

Professor Spector also cautioned that vaccine immunity may be diminishing in more vulnerable people who received their vaccinations years ago. “It appears that the younger ages are decreasing little, while the older ages appear to be growing slightly,” he said.

“The completely vaccinated populations are often the older ages.

“While vaccines aren’t as effective as we’d like in terms of preventing infections, they are effective in preventing serious illnesses and hospitalizations.

“Just because you were twice vaccinated didn’t mean you couldn’t get sick.”

The NHS is under increasing pressure to update its website, which now only lists the three initial symptoms of a cough, fever, and loss of smell and taste.

Those who have received both Covid vaccination doses have been reminded that there are still 21 symptoms to be aware of, according to doctors.

Experts advise people to remain attentive and mindful of the warning symptoms they may still be experiencing. Even if you’ve taken both doses, you need take Covid-19.

“Case numbers have virtually plateaued at this time and are actually quite high – it’s over 30,000 cases a day,” said SAGE member Prof Neil Ferguson.

“That’s a slightly depressing condition to be in as we head into September,” the summary concludes.

