There are fears that the dark days of heroin addiction may return to stalk the streets.

There are fears that the Taliban’s conquest of Afghanistan would result in an opium boom in the United Kingdom.

Afghanistan, the world’s largest supplier of opium poppy plants used to produce the narcotic, is estimated to supply 95 percent of heroin in the UK. Before being exported, the drug is increasingly produced domestically in Afghanistan.

Rural farmers have been turning to opium poppies for decades, fueled by war and economic uncertainty. Cultivation is concentrated in the Taliban-controlled areas.

Farmers in remote areas grow one of the only economically viable crops before selling it and smuggling it across borders to Pakistan and Iran, where it is transported by land, sea, and air to countries all over the world.

A Liverpool crime family was sentenced to decades in prison in 2013 for their role in importing 57kg of 60 percent pure heroin from Turkey via an Afghan route.

Since the 1980s, Lyn Matthews has worked with heroin users in Liverpool for almost 30 years, claiming to have the “most dangerous profession in Britain.”

“The heroin and cocaine trades support terrorism,” the 68-year-old complex needs worker told The Washington Newsday.

“When there’s a disruption where the primary manufacturing is, they’re going to move into the Western world to make money,” she continued.

The US-led war in Afghanistan in the name of combating terrorism was a natural continuation of their “War on Drugs.”

US military attacked what they thought were heroin laboratories in Afghanistan, just like soldiers ordered by a government that frequently only appears in rural areas to destroy these livelihoods burn coca farms in Colombia.

They were frequently incorrect.

Colombia’s cocaine output increased in 2020, despite the country’s reduction in coca-growing land, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Despite the United States spending almost £1 million per day on Afghanistan’s opium war since 2001, output has surged, reaching four times its 2002 level in 2018.

A billion dollars has been spent.