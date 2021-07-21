There are eight must-do BeWILDerwood activities that you should include in your family day out.

It is critical to purchase your tickets as soon as possible so that you can begin organizing your amazing family trip at BeWILDerwood Cheshire.

Since its April debut, the enormous North West woodland attraction has proven to be extremely popular, usually selling out months in advance. Once you’ve arrived in the park, there are lots of activities to keep the whole family occupied for the entire day.

The charmingly quirky world is based on author Tom Blofeld’s enchanting BeWILDerwood children’s books.

It’s nestled amid 70 acres of untamed Cheshire woods, so you’ll need to be prepared for a full day of outdoor fun. Make sure you’re dressed comfortably and appropriately for the weather and your surroundings. Don’t forget your sunscreen, caps, and insect repellant so you’re ready to go exploring in the woods!

With the help of the BeWILDerwood crew and guests who have been raving about the park since it opened, we’ve compiled a list of top suggestions to help you make your way around and have the most memorable visit.

Focus your attention on the action.

When BeWILDerwood Cheshire opens The Grubbles’ Greeting Gates for the day at 10 a.m., it’s time for the whole family to embark on an adventure, and what better way to begin than by climbing the Telescope Tower?

The spectacular structure is a stone’s throw from the entrance and can be climbed by anyone who is steady on their feet and enjoys being high up.

It’s the ideal vantage point for looking out over the woods and spotting some of the other fantastic sights that await your arrival.

Take pleasure in some early crafts.

For a fun-filled session of making, visit The Big Hat, BeWILDerwood Cheshire’s hub of creation.

This is the perfect area on site to show off your artistic flare with some incredibly crazy and colorful masterpieces, open from 11am to 4pm. Maybe you can make something cool to wear for the rest of your journey.

Crafty creations and materials, like other activities at BeWILDerwood Cheshire, are included in the park’s entry fee, so visitors can get stuck into the muddy enchantment for no extra charge.

It’s worth stopping at The Big Hat near the beginning. “The summary has come to an end.”