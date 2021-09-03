There are eight locations where you can donate stuff to Afghan refugees.

In the coming weeks and months, Afghan migrants may find themselves resettling in Sefton.

Around 100 refugees landed in Liverpool last week, fleeing the Taliban regime’s perils and suffering.

Some will be families who have desperately fled their homes together, while others may have traveled alone, forever separated from the people and places they cherish.

Many will have come to the UK with only the clothing on their backs.

The Sefton Afghan Appeal is asking people to donate everything they can.

Newly purchased items, sealed clothing, children’s shoes, and toiletries are also appreciated and will be used to create a “welcome kit” that will be handed to families.

Organisers are unable to accept donations of secondhand products or un-sealed items due to COVID-19 control requirements.

The Sefton Afghan Appeal will use all donations raised to purchase bespoke products like as appropriate clothing, toys, and home items like kitchen utensils.

People will be able to donate at eight locations throughout the borough. These are the following:

Marie Clarke Family Wellbeing Centre, Linacre Lane, Bootle Bootle Library, 220 Stanley Road, Bootle Netherton Family Wellbeing Centre, Magdalen Square, Netherton Sefton Carers Centre, 27-37 South Road, Waterloo Crosby Library, Crosby Road North, Waterloo Formby Library, 17D Duke Street, Formby Talbot Street Family Wellbeing Centre, St Andrew’s Place, Southport

You can find out more about the Sefton Afghan Appeal, as well as how to donate, by clicking here.