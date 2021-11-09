There are eight extraordinary canines who are daily heroes.

The expression ‘not all heroes wear capes’ is undoubtedly true for dogs, according to most dog enthusiasts and owners.

Our four-legged pals have a positive impact on our wellbeing and mental health, as well as committing extraordinary acts of loyalty and bravery, such as shielding their pet owners from a knife assault or a 4 a.m. fire risk.

In honor of all of these brave dogs, our pet-loving sister site, Everypaw Pet Insurance, is hosting its first Hero Dogs Week.

TeamDogs is asking dog lovers in the UK to contribute their greatest stories of love, courage, and dedication throughout the entire week of November 14th, as well as highlighting some of its favorite four-legged superheroes.

From therapy dogs and service animals to life-changing pets and lovely companions, these are eight brilliant canines who are everyday heroes.

Bow, a six-year-old Schnauzer Poodle cross (or ‘Schnoodle’) volunteer for Pets as Therapy, a nationwide organisation that matches registered therapy dogs with people in their communities, such as the elderly, to improve their health and well-being.

Camelot House and Lodge, a care facility in Wellington, Somerset, which she goes every fortnight with her human Bev, is a much-loved addition.

Since June 2018, the charming woman has been visiting Camelot, where her routine of sitting on laps and placing her paws at the sides of residents’ knees to make it easier for them to massage her has brought a lot of smiles.

“Bow is such a nice peaceful small puppy and the residents absolutely love her,” activities coordinator Richard Dempslake previously told TeamDogs.

Scooter, a Poodle cross, works as a therapy dog, which is a highly unusual employment.

The UK’s first surfing therapy dog is an ex-street dog from Portugal with a brilliant blue mohawk.

He co-teaches surf therapy sessions with doggie mom Kirstie Martin, a full-time police officer who runs her surfing school as a non-profit in Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex.

Despite the fact that the unfortunate boy was ‘thrown out on the street as a puppy’ by humans at the start of his life, he has no qualms about returning love to others in need.

