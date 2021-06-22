There are ‘constructive’ talks underway to save the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

The UK Government and Uefa are close to agreeing on a deal that will see the final phases of Euro 2020 held at Wembley Stadium.

According to a UK Government source, talks with European football’s governing body to address the difficulties around coronavirus restrictions have been “promising.”

Uefa is believed to be pressing for 2,500 VIPs to be allowed to attend the final on July 11 without having to go through the same quarantine procedures as other international visitors.

“Final details are being worked out,” according to a UK source, but ministers have hinted that some limits will remain in place.

If a compromise cannot be struck, the final might be shifted to Budapest, according to reports, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has proposed that Rome could be an alternate location.

“Uefa, the English FA, and the English authorities are working closely together to organize the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 in Wembley, and there are no intentions to change the venue for those games,” Uefa said in a statement.

Baroness Barran, the Culture Minister, told peers on Monday that no final decision had been reached, that conversations were ongoing, and that any alterations would be limited to the “smallest possible group deemed vital to staging the event successfully.”

She went on to say that VIPs or accredited guests would not be exempt from government limitations, but would only be allowed to leave isolation for official occasions, would be subject to testing and bubble arrangements, and would be subject to a “very stringent code of conduct.”

On Tuesday night, England takes on the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium, which will also host five knockout games, including both semi-finals and the final.

Despite the decision to postpone the final loosening of coronavirus limitations, crowds of at least 40,000 will be allowed for the next four games, which are part of the coronavirus pilot events research program.