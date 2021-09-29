There are concerns that big NHS changes affecting 2.5 million people will have a negative impact on services.

The NHS is undergoing significant changes, but some are concerned that these could negatively impact front-line services.

The NHS is currently organized into Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which plan and purchase healthcare services for their respective areas.

There are nine CCGs in Cheshire and Merseyside, one for each borough, but they are slated to be phased out in favor of a single ICS (Integrated Care System) that will contract NHS services across the entire 2.5 million-strong region.

The legislation is presently passing through parliament, but it should be in place by April of next year.

It is intended that by combining the several commissioning committees into one, more ideas will be shared across the region, health inequalities will be addressed, and the lives of the poorest people will improve the quickest.

However, not everyone agrees.

Liberal Democrat councillor Phil Gilchrist warned at today’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board that the ICS may decide to take some of Wirral’s money and redistribute it elsewhere.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said he was “concerned” about the system, but that inspection was the essential to ensuring it worked properly.

Wirral Council’s director of adult care and health and strategic commissioning, Graham Hodkinson, said he wanted to see decisions made as close to the populations they would affect as possible, and that the NHS was working to create a more integrated system so that local health bodies could have more influence over decisions that affected local people.

The ICS was also a source of concern for Dr Paula Cowan, chair of NHS Wirral Health and Care Commissioning. She was curious as to how senior clinicians may be enlisted as part of the review process for the new body.

Mr. Hodkinson stated that there is still much more work to be done in order to include more voices in the system.

Indeed, at yesterday’s Partnerships Committee meeting, when the massive changes for the NHS were also reviewed, worries that the ICS model was not yet ready to go were highlighted.

Mr Hodkinson was questioned by independent councillor Steve Hayes if he was certain that when the new system is implemented in April, we would have a health system that