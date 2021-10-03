There are a total of 100 activities to do in Liverpool.

Liverpool is jam-packed with amazing things to see, do, and see.

Whether you grew up in Liverpool or are just passing through, we’ve compiled a list of 100 things to do in and around the city.

We’ve hand-picked the most stunning sites, the most thrilling adventures, the best nights out, the most delectable cuisine, and the most fascinating culture. There’s so much to do right here on our doorstep that no matter your age or hobbies, you’ll be able to find something to do.

Mersey Ferries makes a comeback with famous Liverpool waterfront sightseeing tours.

There’s also something for everyone’s budget: there are plenty of free activities and some that require a small investment, but we’re confident you’ll find it worthwhile.

So, what do you have to lose? Let us know how many you’ve completed and what your favorite thing to do in Liverpool is in the comments.

Cross the Mersey on a ferry.

Skip the bus and train and board one of Liverpool’s world-famous ferries for some spectacular views of the city’s waterfront. From the Pier Head, services go to Woodside and Seacombe.

At Goodison Park or Anfield, you may watch a football match.

Visit the Liverpool and Everton websites for ticket information, or travel across the Mersey to Prenton Park to see Tranmere Rovers in action.

Visit the famed bathrooms and have a drink at the Philharmonic.

The Phil, on the crossroads of Hardman and Hope Streets, is a quaint, character-filled pub with excellent ales and the country’s only grade II-listed men’s bathrooms.

At Homebaked Anfield, order a pie.

Homebaked is a co-operative bakery trust in the shadow of Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium that isn’t simply for football lovers. The Shankly (steak and mushroom) is the best pie in their Premier League.

Consume Scouse

Everyone likes their mother’s or grandmother’s version of the famed stew, but Maggie May’s on Bold Street also serves up a tasty rendition.

Visit Sefton Park and the Palm House for a stroll.

The 235-acre park hosts music and cuisine festivals, races, and other seasonal activities on a regular basis. The Palm House is a Grade II* listed Victorian glasshouse with an octagonal, three-tiered design that displays plants from all over the world.

“Summary comes to a close.”