There are a number of things to do in Liverpool this Christmas before it all comes to an end for another year.

Liverpool typically seems extra special throughout the holidays, with plenty of festive activities in and around the city.

There are so many ways to enjoy the most delightful time of the year, from gorgeous strolls to see the Christmas lights to warming up with a cup of hot chocolate.

With only a few days till Christmas and only two weeks left in the year, now is the time to make some Christmas memories before the season ends.

For 2021, the best Christmas events in and around Liverpool are listed here.

It may be freezing outside, but that’s no reason to remain indoors. Put on your large coat and get out and about in Liverpool, with these suggestions for festive things to do this Christmas.

Enjoy an afternoon tea with a holiday twist.

On any given day, afternoon tea is a delightful treat, but when it’s a festive version, it’s much more so.

There are a lot of businesses selling Christmas-themed meals this year for you and your loved one to enjoy.

The Titanic Hotel is serving a delectable festive afternoon tea, complete with festive sandwiches and delectable sweet delights.

Tea or coffee can suffice, or go all out with a glass of mulled wine or champagne.

If you want something more enjoyable, go to Yard & Coop or Malmaison’s for their Christmas afternoon tea till December 30.

Admire the Christmas decorations.

This Christmas, take your partner’s hand in yours and walk around the city admiring the dazzling Christmas lights.

The Royal Albert Dock is decked out for the holidays, as it always is, and the Light Trail is in full flow.

So get a hot beverage and snap a few selfies since these Christmas lights may be quite romantic.

The trial map can be downloaded here.

Grab a warm cup of cocoa.

It’s that time of year when it’s entirely fine to consume copious amounts of sweet hot chocolate topped with heavy cream.

A stroll across the city while sipping a hot beverage warms your cockles is a great and economical way to spend time with your other half.

Costa Coffee can be found throughout the city, while the Starbucks at Liverpool ONE is well located for Christmas shopping.

