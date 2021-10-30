There are 53 surnames with Merseyside ties that might be worth millions.

If you have one of the surnames listed below, you could be in line for a large payout.

The latest list of unclaimed estates in the United Kingdom has been provided by the government.

Persons who can prove they are connected to people who died without leaving a will are owed millions of pounds in unclaimed inheritance.

There are 55 unclaimed estates with ties to Merseyside, according to official records.

When people die without leaving a will, they leave everything they own behind, including money, property, businesses, and automobiles.

If no one steps forward to claim the funds, they may end up in the government’s coffers.

The following people are entitled to claim a person’s estate if he or she dies without leaving a will:

Wife, husband, or civil partner

Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so on are all examples of this.

Which comes first, the mother or the father?

Children of brothers and sisters who share the same mother and father (nieces and nephews)

Children of half-brothers or sisters

Uncles and aunts, as well as their offspring (first cousins or their descendants)

The collection contains 7,133 names of people from all around the country, together with information about their birth and death places.

Once you’ve determined whether you’re eligible to file a claim, you’ll need to send a family tree showing how you’re related to the individual whose estate you’re attempting to claim.

Visit here to search the database for yourself and file a claim.

*First and surnames (with maiden names where applicable) have been included, as well as the date and place of death, followed by the date and place of birth.

1. Trudi Woods / 15/10/1966 (Croydon Surrey) / 05/09/2014 (Croydon Surrey) ( Liverpool)

2. John Henry Walsh / 12/06/1907 (Runcorn) / 29/08/2000 (Runcorn) (Liverpool)

3. Kathleen Mary Waddon (Harrison) / 04/05/2007 (Taunton Somerset) / 09/08/1914 Kathleen Mary Waddon (Harrison) (Liverpool)

4. Dennis Thomas / 28 February 2012 (Rhyl) / 13 December 1939 (Liverpool Merseyside)

5. John Patrick Taylor / 04/09/1923 (Cheadle Cheshire) / 18/12/1996 (Cheadle Cheshire) (Liverpool)

6. Terence Stanford / August 8, 1999 (Carshalton, Surrey) / October 8, 1911 (Liverpool)

May Roberts (Hassall) / September 19, 2014 (Abergele Conwy) / May 30, 1944 (Liverpool)

21/11/1930 / Christine Patterson / 26/10/2005 (Epsom Surrey) (Liverpool)

9. Phillip Parry / Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham (Liverpool)

