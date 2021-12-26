There are 500 walking pathways in Liverpool that you may not have known about.

Walking is one activity that many of us have done a lot more of in the previous 12 months.

We’ve taken walks in parks, along our coastlines, along the Mersey, and along canal pathways.

Walking was something we could do when our typical activities were off-limits due to the lockdowns.

However, after spending so much time walking, it’s easy to become bored with the same paths. Even though Liverpool is blessed with a plethora of beautiful parks, it’s always fun to discover something new.

People have recently begun doing precisely that, thanks to a popular app that has gained in popularity over the last year. The All Routes app allows you to identify the best walking trails in your area, and you can use it to plan your walks.