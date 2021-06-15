There are 41 Covid-19 cases linked to the Copa America tournament in Brazil.

The Brazilian health ministry has identified 41 instances of Covid-19 linked to the Copa America football competition, including 31 players or staff and ten event workers.

All of the workers who tested positive were in Brasilia, where Brazil opened the tournament with a 3-0 triumph over Venezuela on Sunday.

After nearly a dozen cases of Covid-19 affecting players or personnel, the visiting Venezuelan team was decimated.

Despite having the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus deaths (almost 490,000), Brazil stepped in late as an emergency host of the 10-team regional championship.

Only two weeks ago, President Jair Bolsonaro proposed to host the event after Argentina and Colombia were ousted as co-hosts.

He is an outspoken opponent of social distancing policies, claiming that the economic consequences of shutdowns kill more people than the infection.

So far, 2,927 Covid-19 tests relating to the Copa America have been done, according to Brazil’s health ministry.

One of Peru’s fitness coaches tested positive for Covid-19 in Lima earlier on Monday.

Nestor Bonillo has decided not to visit Brazil. It’s unclear whether he was counted as one of the confirmed cases linked to the event by Brazil’s health ministry.

A slew of Covid-19 cases involving teams in Brazil for the competition surfaced over the weekend.

Colombians Pablo Roman, a technical assistant, and Carlos Entrena, a physiotherapist, have been diagnosed with the virus.

After eight players tested positive upon arrival in Brazil, Venezuela announced it had summoned 15 new players on short notice.

Three more members of the Venezuelan coaching staff were afflicted with the virus.

The infection was also found in three players and one coach, according to the Bolivian Football Federation.