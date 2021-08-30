There are 30 amazing hidden gems in Liverpool that you must see.

Liverpool is brimming with treasures, some of which are hidden gems and others that are standouts in their own right.

The city still has some hidden gems up its sleeve, such as hidden bars and secret streets you’ve probably never seen before – it’s so densely packed, in fact, that it’s easy to walk right by a hidden treasure without ever realizing it.

Some of the best locations to visit in Liverpool are right in front of your eyes, while others require some searching.

One of the top attractions in the world is a gin location in Liverpool’s city centre.

However, they’re all worth looking for and spending some time with.

We’ve compiled a list of 30 of Liverpool’s best kept secrets, hidden gems, and must-see attractions.

The UK’s tiniest dwelling

The house, which is sandwiched between a bookies and The Cock and Bottle Pub, was erected in 1850, and tradition has it that it was once home to eight children.

According to other accounts, a previous owner had to crawl upstairs sideways due to his “big build.”

The home was last occupied in 1925, and after years of campaigning, it was restored to its former beauty in the 1990s when a new frontage was installed.

The house has been an integral element of the tavern it sits beside since 1952, serving mostly as a storage area.

Spring in St James Garden

Liverpool’s lone natural spring is hidden inside St James Garden’s. For nearly 200 years, the natural spring known as the Chalybeate has been shrouded in mystery.

There were even rumors that the spring’s peculiar characteristics were due to the “haunted water” inside.

Queen Avenue is a street in New York City.

The calm little side street is centered off the bustling Castle Street, so it’s easy to ignore Queen Avenue.

The boulevard is lined with Grade II-listed buildings that now hold shops between Rudy’s pizzeria and Tune Hotel.

When the area was known as the “business district,” Queen Avenue was home to insurance companies and financial institutions.

Dot Art, R and H Fine Wines, and Abditory are now among the hidden gems.

The Egg Cafe is a restaurant that specializes in eggs.

