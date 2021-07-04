There are 26 things you used to be able to do in Liverpool that you can no longer do.

Merseyside had undergone significant changes in recent decades, from closed stores to massive new constructions, even before the pandemic struck.

Unfortunately, the Covid epidemic has hastened the decline and liquidation of some already failing businesses, one of the most notorious examples being the massive Debenhams anchor store at Liverpool ONE.

Despite some fantastic additions, it’s difficult not to feel nostalgic when we consider how much has changed.

It all started with a single trainer for Wade Smith’s two decades of influencing Liverpool style.

Many of them can no longer be found, from the clubs where nights were whiled away and the shops where you just had to shop to be cool, to shows no longer on TV and wonderful destinations for family days out.

We’ve rounded up more than 20 things you used to be able to do in Liverpool but can’t anymore in this revamped and updated version of a post from a few years ago – can you remember any of them?

When video was king, there was nothing like going to Blockbuster to find the ideal movie for your evening.

Blockbuster had many locations in Merseyside, including on Allerton Road and Edge Lane, but by the end of 2013, all UK locations had closed.

It wouldn’t be a bright day without children begging their parents to take them to Pleasure Island.

Pleasure Island had it all – gigantic slides, laser quest, arcades, and go racing – unfortunately it closed in 1997.

Brookie, Liverpool’s most raucous street, has never let us down.

Brookside is no longer on your list of soaps to watch, but you can catch up on episodes on All4.

Cream’s popularity remained high in Liverpool, with thousands of Scousers flocking to Creamfields every summer, but Cream was at its peak at Nation.

Cream’s former home was razed in 2016, but its spirit lives on.

It was impossible to visit Liverpool without stopping at the old Paradise Street bus terminal.

In 2005, it was demolished to make room for Liverpool ONE, and the city center hasn’t looked the same since.

Nothing was the zenith of Liverpool fashion in the 1990s. The summary comes to a close.