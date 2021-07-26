There are 24 new job openings at a Wirral company that you can apply for right now.

The relaxation of shutdown limitations has resulted in the creation of more than 20 new employment at a Wirral company.

As demand for spots grows, Busy Bees nurseries are hiring 24 additional team members this month.

Due to increased demand for childcare in the region, Busy Bees in Irby, Arrowe Park, Neston, Moreton, Thurstaston, Spital, Beechwood, and Bromborough currently have a number of available places.

Those interested in applying should go to the Busy Bees website to learn more about the many positions available, which vary from nursery assistants to qualified practitioners.

Successful candidates will have unrestricted access to UP, the nursery’s revolutionary early years learning platform, as well as many options to advance their careers and obtain additional certifications if they so desire.

“With restrictions relaxed and offices beginning to reopen, the demand for childcare in the region has truly soared – therefore we’re happy to be hiring for the best talent to join our team,” said Leanne Devaney, centre director at Busy Bees at Wirral Neston.

“We’re looking for qualified practitioners in particular, as well as nursery assistants and chefs,” says the ad.

“We think that every team member in our nursery is critical to delivering the highest possible standards of childcare and giving every child the best possible start in life – we’re excited to meet enthusiastic, motivated community members who are passionate about childcare.

“Get in touch if you want to make a difference in the lives of all children — we can’t wait to hear from you!”

Visit busybeeschildcare.co.uk/current-vacancies to learn more about the available roles.