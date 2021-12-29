There are 23 activities that everyone will do in the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Christmas Day has passed, and with it, all of the planning, wrapping, shopping, and stress-cooking for another year has come to an end.

With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve approaching, we’re in the dreaded “Crimbo Limbo” or “Twixmas” period, where days blend into one and no one knows what to do with themselves.

Things can feel a little anticlimactic after such a busy and hectic few days as Christmas approaches, and even changing out of your pyjamas can feel a little much.

With that in mind, here’s a list of 23 things we’ll all be doing this week:

1. Consume an excessive amount of Christmas chocolates – Celebrations, Quality Street, Heroes, and Roses are all fair game.

2. Have no idea what day it is.

3. Become irrationally irritated with the Christmas decorations and resolve, tradition be damned, to take them down early.

4. Or you may go the other way and see how long you can get away with leaving the tree up.

5. Give in to the temptation of extra cheese and crackers.

6. Make the decision to perform a major de-cluttering.

7. It makes no difference whether you act on it or not.

8. Because it’s still the holiday season, watch another festive film – or three.

9. Take a winter stroll.

10. Make a “beige buffet” with sausage rolls, crackers, sandwiches, pastries, and other items.

11. There are still presents on the table.

12. Stay in your pyjamas for at least one day.

13. All I have to do now is put on some more pyjamas and crawl into bed.

14. Be able to put together a meal with unopened holiday food that you never got around to eating.

15. You may also make it from leftovers.

16. Participate in a board game.

17. You’re lacking in motivation to achieve anything.

18. Make huge plans and resolutions for the new year, when we all anticipate to be more motivated and energetic overnight.

19. Watch an entire television series in one sitting.

20. Don’t forget to put on all of our new socks and underpants.

21. Feeling a little flat – it’s only natural to feel a little blue once the holiday season is done.

22. Browse the internet sales indefinitely.

23. Get ready to ring in the new year.