There are 21 DWP health problems for which you could be eligible for £12,000 in PIP backpay.

The Department for Work and Pensions may surprise you with a payment of up to £12,000 if you have one of 21 health conditions.

The DWP has paid up £18 million to customers who missed out due to a legal error involving the points granted for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Some applicants received decreased PIP benefits as a result of the error, while others were denied PIP because their scores were reportedly not high enough to qualify.

When the DWP evaluated one man’s case, he was awarded a significant back payment due to his serious mental illness.

His battle includes two requests for a re-examination of his case and an effort to take the DWP to a tribunal, according to BirminghamLive.

Officials decided to conduct a’mandatory reassessment,’ and he was granted £12,000 in backpay as a result.

Benefits and Work, a social security guidance website, has now established a list of conditions that, according to DWP records, are most likely to be eligible for backpay.

Conditions that are most likely to qualify claimants for PIP backpay

The following are the essential requirements:

Agoraphobia Misuse of alcohol Anxiety and depression are two common mental illnesses (mixed) Anxiety disorders are a type of anxiety condition. Autism Bipolar affective disorder (Hypomania / Mania) Cognitive disorders Dementia Depressive disorder Drug misuse Learning disability Mood disorders Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD Panic disorder Personality disorder Phobias Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Psychotic disorders Schizoaffective disorder Schizophrenia Stress reaction disorders

Benefits and Work said: “It should be stressed that this was just the DWP’s prediction of who is most likely to be eligible. Just because your condition is not listed here, that does not mean that you are not entitled to a back payment.

“Nor, if your condition is listed here does it mean that you are going to get an award. It is clear that the DWP has chosen to make very few awards indeed.

“The DWP has paid out £18 million so far to PIP claimants who lost out because of a legal error relating to the PIP mobility component, but this figure is a tiny fraction of the £3.7 billion the department said that. Summary ends.