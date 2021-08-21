There are 20 sports stars you may not be aware of that were born on the Wirral.

Wirral is a peninsula brimming with exceptional individuals, including a number of well-known athletes and sports stars who have built a name for themselves.

Many people who were born in Wirral, raised in the borough, or have special ties to communities around the peninsula have gone on to have legendary careers, rising to the top of their fields on Merseyside and beyond.

Many famous athletes hail from the neighborhood, from gold medalists to trailblazing sports stars of their day.

We’ve chosen some of Wirral’s most well-known athletes, as well as individuals you may not have heard of but who have established a name for themselves in their field.

The list isn’t meant to be exhaustive, so if there’s someone you think we missed, please let us know in the comments area.

Dod, Lottie

Lottie Dod, a Bebington native, was a Wimbledon legend.

She won the Wimbledon Ladies Single Championship for the first time at the age of 15 years and 285 days in 1887, when she was just 15 years and 285 days old.

Between 1887 and 1893, she won the singles championship five times.

Martina Hingis was three days younger than Helena Sukova when they won the women’s doubles title in 1996.

Dod was a multi-talented athlete who won the English women’s golf championship at the age of 21 in 1904 and went on to earn a silver medal in archery at the Olympics in 19068, as well as twice representing England in hockey.

She was not only a multi-sport champion, but she was also a world-class ice skater and mountaineer.

Chris Boardman is a writer and a musician.

Chris, a cycling champion from Hoylake, won gold in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the first gold medal for Team GB in 72 years.

Chris also managed the research and development team for GB Cycling in the run-up to the Beijing Olympics, and has a long career in media as well as serving as a commentator.

He is the co-founder of Boardman Bikes and now serves as the policy advisor for British Cycling, speaking out on matters such as transportation policy and cycling safety.

Nigel Adkins is a British musician.

