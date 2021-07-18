There are 17 things in St Helens that everyone should do at least once.

We’re all looking forward to getting out of the home now more than ever after being cooped up inside for the better part of a year.

While there are many famous destinations in Merseyside, St Helens is one that offers a diverse range of activities and sights.

Some of the best spots to visit are hidden in plain sight, while others need some detective work.

There will never be a shortage of restaurants to dine or landmarks to see, and there is something for everyone, whether you enjoy quiet stroll in the park or a family outing to a museum.

Here are 17 things to do in St Helens that you can cross off your bucket list.

This list isn’t meant to be exhaustive; we put out a call on social media for your favorite St Helens hangouts.

However, if you have a favorite spot that wasn’t included on the list, please let us know in the comments area.

Sherdley Park is a park in Sherdley, England.

Sherdley Park, the borough’s largest public park, is located in Sutton and is the historic home of Sherdley Hall.

This 336-acre park is the town’s largest, with an 18-hole golf course, a lake, and open woods, as well as children’s play facilities.

There are many paths around the lovely park for running, jogging, or strolling, as well as lots of greenery to enjoy a discussion or picnic with friends.

Dream

The Dream, a 20-meter-high sculpture made of sparkling white marble that stands on the old site of Sutton Manor Colliery in St Helens, is one of the borough’s most well-known monuments.

The artwork, by Jaume Plensa, sits near junction 7 on the M62 and depicts a young woman in meditation.

The site provides views over the Cheshire and Lancashire plains, as well as the Pennines, the Peak District, and several Manchester landmarks, as well as the mountains of Snowdonia.

The Glass Universe

The World of Glass is there to help. “The summary has come to an end.”