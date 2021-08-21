There are 17 films and TV shows shot in Liverpool that will be released soon.

Liverpool has become a popular filming location in recent years, and this year is no different.

TV crews have swarmed to the city in recent months to film their latest projects, including a number of high-profile programs.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, filming in the city came to a standstill in the first half of 2020, but adjustments to government laws later permitted films to return with tight safety measures in place.

It’s been an exciting year for the city’s film industry, with new drama Help on Channel 4 starring Scouse stars Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, as well as hit shows like Peaky Blinders and Doctor Who.

With a list created by Liverpool Film Office, we take a look at some of the productions that have been filmed across the region in the last 12 months.

Keep your eyes open for these productions, as they will be coming to our screens or theatres shortly.

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, two of Liverpool’s most well-known movie actors, will reunite for a Channel 4 thriller set in the city.

The film ‘Help,’ set in a fictional Liverpool care home, tells the poignant story of a young care home worker (Comer) and a patient (Graham) whose lives are irrevocably affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off drama will premiere on Channel 4 in the not-too-distant future.

In April, Liverpool was turned into 1960s London for the filming of the Ipcress File.

For the show’s backdrop, businesses on North John Street were turned into an old Odeon cinema, a guitar shop, and a hotel.

The Ipcress File is a spy thriller set in the 1960s in Berlin and London.

The novel by Len Deighton has been turned into a six-part television series for ITV, starring Joe Cole as Harry Palmer, Lucy Boynton, and BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander.

Martin Freeman was spotted filming for the new TV police drama The Responder in sites across Merseyside in May.

The BAFTA winner was photographed performing on Richmond Row in Everton while dressed in his outfit.

Chris, Freeman's role, is at the center of The Responder, a "crisis-stricken" urgent response.